We transformed our dingy old van into a stylish vacation home for a fraction of the cost – experts estimated it would cost thousands.

When professionals quoted them thousands for the same work, a THIFTY couple renovated their damp second-hand caravan for £800.

Bex Ambler, 29, a marketing and events manager, and her boyfriend Tom bought the new wheels in the summer with the intention of sprucing it up so they could take their dogs on vacation.

But the couple was devastated when they discovered the van had a damp problem, and they were even more devastated when they learned it would cost £2000 to fix.

Instead of hiring professionals, they took on the project as a five-week DIY project and completed it for £800.

“Unfortunately, we discovered lots of damp as soon as we started painting and taking things down,” Bex told LatestDeals.co.uk.

“We purchased a multi-tool from Bandamp;Q and began the arduous task of stripping everything down to the shell before replacing the polystyrene, plyboard, and batons.

“We repapered over the top and went back to painting with Alfresco Frenchic paint.”

I recovered the sofas and dining chairs myself, using throws from The Range and rugs from IKEA, as well as finding a guy on eBay who recovers buttons in your preferred fabric.”

Despite the fantastic result after all their hard work, Bex’s best advice to potential caravan buyers is to invest in a damp meter to avoid the same problem.

“In retrospect, we overpaid for ours when we saw how much damp it had,” she said.

“To fix it, we first purchased a £50 multi-tool from Bandamp;Q.

Then we started chopping away at the damp and chipping away at any awkward small parts.

“Our polystyrene could not be salvaged, so it was discarded as well.”

“After the old polystyrene was removed, we used No More Nails to glue the new polystyrene to the walls and replace the plywood.”

“Again, everything was from Bandamp;Q, and the total cost was around £250, as opposed to £2,000 if I had hired someone to do it.”

To furnish the caravan, the couple went to a variety of stores, including Homesense (£12 for rugs and mats), eBay (£95 for vinyl flooring), and Amazon (£60 for a tap).

The total cost of the project was £800.

The couple also spent around £50 on wood paneling for their caravan.

“I found so many incredible transformations on Instagram and was completely inspired by the numerous accounts on there,” Bex continued.

Follow the couple on Instagram @champagne_van_reno for more updates on their van renovation.

