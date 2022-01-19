We transformed our run-down house into a dream home on a shoestring budget – we’d never done any DIY before and increased the value of our home by £45,000.

If you’ve ever been through a home renovation, you’ll know that it’s a long and arduous process, so having some DIY experience will help you get things done faster.

Ellie Unwin, 24, and Harry Baines, 25, were saving for a house that didn’t require much work before the pandemic.

However, as prices rose as a result of the pandemic, the young Nottinghamshire couple decided to opt for a fixer-upper instead, despite having no prior DIY experience.

Ellie and Harry bought their three-bedroom semi-detached house for £135,000 in July 2020, and since then, they’ve increased its value by £45,000 thanks to their incredible transformation.

“When we first got the keys, it was like a construction site and we couldn’t live in the house as it was,” Ellie, an accountant, explained.

“The house was very old and outdated, and it now looks completely different.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The couple has been documenting the work on their TikTok account throughout the renovation.

In a viral video, Ellie said, “We watched a lot of tutorials and learned from others.”

“We had no prior experience in any of our endeavors.”

Fortunately, they were able to enlist the assistance of Ellie’s father, a plumber, who was able to arrange for the plastering to be done by professionals.

They did, however, remove the wallpaper, replace the carpet, and sand all of the doors themselves.

“We talked about the basics and decided to redo the entire bathroom but keep the kitchen units and replace everything else, including the doors and worktops,” she said.

For the first few months, the couple stayed at Ellie’s mother’s house nearby, where Harry spent most of his days while on furlough.

The couple started by making a spreadsheet outlining how much they wanted to spend on each room and deciding to start with the bedroom.

“We started with the main bedroom, painting the walls, window sills, and skirting boards,” she explained.

“Harry sanded the wardrobe frames, repainted them, and worked on the doors with elbow grease.”

Then they added their geometric dark grey wallpaper and a brand new door to complete the look.

The couple spent £720 on laminate flooring from Costco to replace the old flooring in the living room.

“We removed half of the skirting near the radiator pipes, where Harry used a multi-tool cutter, and my father laid the laminate, which took three to four days in total,” she continued.

“We crammed the place with…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.