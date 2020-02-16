We try before you buy: AMY KESTER picks the best bouquets you can get in the post

Wow someone special with delicate buds wrapped in petal protectors.

bloomandwild.com

Beautiful selection The perfect number of flowers to arrange, and it comes with seeds to plant.

bunches.co.uk

The packaging is plain, but after 24 hours in water, the flowers were fab.

waitrose.co.uk

You can’t go wrong with these red roses that stay fresh for five days.

marksandspencer.com

Bring happiness into your home with this spring burst bouquet.

flyingflowers.co.uk

A generous amount of flowers with lots of green foliage.

serenataflowers.com

Sadly damaged in transit.

next.co.uk