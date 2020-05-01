We try before you buy: CLAIRE COLEMAN tests the best brow-defining pens

Available in five shades including auburn, its hair-like strokes are visible a day later. Lottie London Arch Rival, lottie.london

A slanted nib makes it easier to draw individual lines. GOSH Brow Hair Stroke 24h Semi Tattoo Ink Liner, superdrug.com

The ink smudged but it lasted longer than any of the others. Bobbie Flow Feather Tattoo Brow Ink, amazon.co.uk

Forked nib drew fine lines, but feathered a little. Lasted though, and it’s vegan. Microblade Brow, ciatelondon.com

Well defined lines, but very hard to get the ink to flow consistently. L’Oreal Paris Micro Tattoo Brow Artist, Superdrug

This fine-tipped pen disappointingly had poor staying power compared to others. Maybelline Tattoo Brow Micro Pen, Boots

Three -point nib smudged easily. Avon Mark Brow Tattoo Styler, avon.uk.com