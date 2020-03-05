We try before you buy: ELSA McALONAN puts a selection of hi-tech lipglosses to the test 

The non-sticky texture is infused with australian Kakadu Plum. Nude By Nature Moisture Infusion Lip Gloss

Boots,

This tinted glossy serum has instant and long-term plumping effects. Too faced Lip Injection extreme

johnlewis.com,

This provides full coverage colour and delivers a vinyl style shine. KVD Vegan Beauty Xo Vinyl Lip Cream in Rosita

debenhams.com,

The ultimate combo of high shine and plumping power. Iconic London Lip Plumping Gloss in Nearly Nude,

iconiclondoninc.com,

This lacquer lip gloss is formulated with vitamin e and provides great shine. e.l.f. Lip Lacquer

elfcosmetics.co.uk,

A high-impact gloss that is suitable for all skin tones and the colour lasts and lasts. sleek MakeUP Lip shot

Boots,

With a deliciously sweet taste, this feels buttery soft and comes in 34 shades. NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

Boots,

The lightweight formula contains argan oil and feels so light. rimmel London oh My Gloss!

superdrug,