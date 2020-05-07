We try before you buy: ELSA McALONAN tests the best varnishes that are also kind to the planet

Angled brush makes it easy to apply with both hands. Essie ExprEssie Quick Dry Chip Resistant Formula, Boots

Plant-based formula includes potato, corn and wheat extracts. Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure, Boots,

This was used backstage at the Victoria Beckham show at London Fashion Week. Peacci nail polish, peacci.com,

A blend of vitamins in the formula helps nourish and condition your nails. Cienna Rose polish,

ciennarose.com,

Enriched with vitamin H (biotin) to strengthen nails and avocado oil. Benecos Happy Nails polish,

benecos.uk,

This provides good coverage even with just one coat. Barry Mb Green Origin Nail Paint, barrym.com,

Vitamin and antioxidant-rich. Orly Feel The Beat polish, orlybeauty.co.uk,