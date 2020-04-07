We try before you buy: The best spritzes to ensure a great night’s sleep 

By Denis Bedoya 

Lavender spray clinically proven to improve sleep 

This Works Sleep Plus+, johnlewis.com

Layer with matching body oil for real indulgence 

Deep Relax Mist, aromatherapyassociates.com 

Cedar Wood and ylang ylang are a mature version of lavender 

Bedtime Hero, neomorganics.com

All -natural blend of essential oils helps relieve stress. 

Perfect Sleep, aureliaskincare.com

Jo Malone’s first pillow spray is subtle yet soft 

Lavender and Musk, jomalone.com

Supposed to mimic the fragrance of a country garden at dusk

VOTARY, votary.co.uk

Unlike most, this spray has a sweeter scent 

Sanctuary Spa Dream Easy, lookfantastic.com

