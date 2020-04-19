We try before you buy: The Mail’s JENNY WOOD tests the best upmarket multipurpose sprays

Effective cleaning in a good-sized, arty bottle.
Method Art Collection Soothing Rainstorm Multisurface Cleaner
Tesco
Smells expensive and cleans well, too.
Ashley & Co Bench Press Surface Cleaner
shop-uk.ashleyandco.co
Vegan-certified, with germ-busting properties.
Wilton Multi-Surface Cleaner Eucalyptus
Wiltonlondon.co.uk
Plant-based, with no fragrance — good at tackling grime.
Seventh Generation Multi Purpose Cleaner
Ocado.com
Non-toxic, cleans well and looks funky.
ALKIMI Multi-purpose cleaner orange and ginger
Sainsbury’s
Is 79 per cent organic and suitable for wood and marble.
Greenscents Citrus Multi Surface Spray
Greenscents.co.uk
Skin-kind, pleasant fragrance.
Daylesford Rosemary Multi Surface Cleaner
Daylesford.com