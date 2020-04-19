We try before you buy: The Mail’s JENNY WOOD tests the best upmarket multipurpose sprays

Effective cleaning in a good-sized, arty bottle.

Method Art Collection Soothing Rainstorm Multisurface Cleaner

Tesco

Smells expensive and cleans well, too.

Ashley & Co Bench Press Surface Cleaner

shop-uk.ashleyandco.co

Vegan-certified, with germ-busting properties.

Wilton Multi-Surface Cleaner Eucalyptus

Wiltonlondon.co.uk

Plant-based, with no fragrance — good at tackling grime.

Seventh Generation Multi Purpose Cleaner

Ocado.com

Non-toxic, cleans well and looks funky.

ALKIMI Multi-purpose cleaner orange and ginger

Sainsbury’s

Is 79 per cent organic and suitable for wood and marble.

Greenscents Citrus Multi Surface Spray

Greenscents.co.uk

Skin-kind, pleasant fragrance.

Daylesford Rosemary Multi Surface Cleaner

Daylesford.com