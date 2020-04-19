We try before you buy: The Mail’s JENNY WOOD tests the best upmarket multipurpose sprays

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Entertainment Leave a comment 

Effective cleaning in a good-sized, arty bottle. 

Method Art Collection Soothing Rainstorm Multisurface Cleaner 

Tesco 

 

Smells expensive and cleans well, too. 

Ashley & Co Bench Press Surface Cleaner

shop-uk.ashleyandco.co

Vegan-certified, with germ-busting properties. 

Wilton Multi-Surface Cleaner Eucalyptus   

Wiltonlondon.co.uk

Plant-based, with no fragrance — good at tackling grime. 

Seventh Generation Multi Purpose Cleaner  

Ocado.com

 

 

Non-toxic, cleans well and looks funky. 

ALKIMI Multi-purpose cleaner orange and ginger  

Sainsbury’s

 

 

Is 79 per cent organic and suitable for wood and marble. 

Greenscents Citrus Multi Surface Spray

Greenscents.co.uk

 

Skin-kind, pleasant fragrance. 

Daylesford Rosemary Multi Surface Cleaner

Daylesford.com 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *