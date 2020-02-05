We try before you buy

Infosurhoy

By on Entertainment

A British-made aperitif with 45 ‘healthy’ botanicals including goji berries. 

Kamm & Sons Aperitif.

Amazon 

 

Get ahead of the trend for Hard Seltzers (boozy sparkling water) with this rosé. 

DRTY Raspberry Rosé Hard Seltzer 330ml, £2.20.

Ocado

Quinoa is the base grain for this great French vodka, but that definitely doesn’t make it healthy.

FAIR Vodka.

Waitrose

This Kombucha — a fermented tea that’s good for your gut — is just 3.5 per cent ABV. 

Bootleg Booch 330ml.

Planet Organic

A tea-based spirit made with distilled quince kombucha tea. 

Empirical Spirits Fallen Pony.

The Whisky Exchange

A blend of Guatemalan and Caribbean rum, made with coconut water. 

Aluna Coconut Rum.

Master of Malt 

Just prosecco, but 100 per cent vegan. 

The Wine People Proverbio Prosecco.

Planet Organic

