We try before you buy

A British-made aperitif with 45 ‘healthy’ botanicals including goji berries.

Kamm & Sons Aperitif.

Amazon

Get ahead of the trend for Hard Seltzers (boozy sparkling water) with this rosé.

DRTY Raspberry Rosé Hard Seltzer 330ml, £2.20.

Ocado

Quinoa is the base grain for this great French vodka, but that definitely doesn’t make it healthy.

FAIR Vodka.

Waitrose

This Kombucha — a fermented tea that’s good for your gut — is just 3.5 per cent ABV.

Bootleg Booch 330ml.

Planet Organic

A tea-based spirit made with distilled quince kombucha tea.

Empirical Spirits Fallen Pony.

The Whisky Exchange

A blend of Guatemalan and Caribbean rum, made with coconut water.

Aluna Coconut Rum.

Master of Malt

Just prosecco, but 100 per cent vegan.

The Wine People Proverbio Prosecco.

Planet Organic