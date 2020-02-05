We try before you buy

A British-made aperitif with 45 ‘healthy’ botanicals including goji berries.
Kamm & Sons Aperitif.
Amazon
Get ahead of the trend for Hard Seltzers (boozy sparkling water) with this rosé.
DRTY Raspberry Rosé Hard Seltzer 330ml, £2.20.
Ocado
Quinoa is the base grain for this great French vodka, but that definitely doesn’t make it healthy.
FAIR Vodka.
Waitrose
This Kombucha — a fermented tea that’s good for your gut — is just 3.5 per cent ABV.
Bootleg Booch 330ml.
Planet Organic
A tea-based spirit made with distilled quince kombucha tea.
Empirical Spirits Fallen Pony.
The Whisky Exchange
A blend of Guatemalan and Caribbean rum, made with coconut water.
Aluna Coconut Rum.
Master of Malt
Just prosecco, but 100 per cent vegan.
The Wine People Proverbio Prosecco.
Planet Organic