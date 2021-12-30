We used to work in large supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrison’s, and Sainsbury’s, and here’s what we despise about customers.

Unless you’ve worked in retail before, you can’t imagine how aggravating it can be at times.

For those who are curious, employees from the three largest supermarket chains – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons – have revealed the most vexing customer habits.

So, before you go out and do your next big shopping, take a look at what KentLive learned from these supermarket employees.

While others revealed perks such as first dibs and free food, the anonymous responses also revealed what irritates them, such as customers who complain about plastic bag charges or allow their children to throw tantrums.

Here’s what they said.

An ex-employee spoke candidly about the realities of working at the well-known supermarket.

“I don’t always know where things are.”

We need to get you to where you need to be.

I don’t want to accompany you to the correct aisle in order to assist you in finding the exact item you’re looking for, but I have no choice.

I don’t always know where things are, especially when they’re obscure.

“We eat the food on occasion.”

What happened when a box of Celebrations broke and exploded all over the shop floor?

Oh no… guess that’ll be tucked away somewhere in the warehouse for later snacking…

No, please don’t be concerned as I clean up the shop floor from a smashed bottle of red wine.

Oh, and you left a dog food tin in the next aisle? That’s fine; don’t worry about assisting.

Those who pick at French sticks and eat half a bag of cookies before going to the cash register are completely unrepentant.

Then, when you put it through the till, you have to touch the filthy packaging.

That is fantastic.

It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t scan.

We can’t give you our discount, so don’t bother.

Sharon, let’s hope that 11p off is worth the extra five minutes of waiting.

One anonymous former employee was also eager to share her biggest pet peeves about working there, as well as some little-known facts.

Going to lunch and short on cash, you choose the Tesco Everyday Value thick sliced bread that your bosses generously left in the staff room.

That’s fantastic that you’re early.

However, when we say 7 a.m., we mean 7 a.m.

If it’s raining or you’re cold, I apologize.

But staring at me with a thunderous grin isn’t going to help.

“It is unquestionably not my fault that a carrier bag costs 5p.”

When a customer blames Tesco for the 5p plastic bag charge, you roll your eyes…

