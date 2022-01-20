We want everything from Kate Middleton’s favorite jewelry brand’s new homeware collection.

Kate Middleton’s favorite jewelry label has just released a homeware collection, and we want everything.

KATE MIDDLETON is known for her love of Monica Vinader, a low-cost jewelry line that has now expanded into homeware.

Monica Vinader’s new homeware line includes stunning gold-trimmed dishes, a first for the designer.

Monica Vinader has collaborated with Florence St. John, a ceramicist.

The new home collection includes £75 plates.

The four-piece set includes a variety of misshapen bowls in pastel shades of yellow, blue, pink, or a combination of the three.

The bowls, which were inspired by the Bahamas and nature, are made of ceramic and are made by pressing clay and moulding it against a coconut shell, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces.

Each bowl is hand painted with a gold edge to contrast the pastel hue.

The nesting dishes come in a variety of shapes that fit inside each other, as well as contrasting colors.

While some people prefer to stack their bowls, others prefer to scatter them around the house to add a splash of color.

They’re ideal for storing all of your jewelry in one place, or even a set of keys.

The designs are food safe, but not dishwasher or microwave safe.

“Florence and I bonded over our shared experience of living in the Bahamas and creating things,” Monica said of the new release.

Making things by hand relieves stress and connects you to the materials you use.”



The George x Monica Vinader collection is available to purchase both online and in-store, though supplies are limited.

