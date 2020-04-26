We want to return stronger than ever “« kleinezeitung.at

That is why we offer all readers free access to all texts, multimedia offers and information about the outbreak of the Corona virus and beyond. Register and use the Small newspaper website, app, and e-paper for free during these difficult times.





Bogdan Roščić, director of the Vienna State Opera © (c) APA / GEORG HOCHMUTH (GEORG HOCHMUTH)

The theater is at a standstill. How does it feel to go through the empty State Opera?

Bogdan Roščić: It’s hard to see the house like this. But it also causes a kind of defiant reaction. For me, this is bundled specifically in the idea of ​​the very first chord of the first idea after the break. I share this longing with many colleagues. The ambition to come back stronger and better than ever is immense. The State Opera has survived world wars, Corona cannot harm it.

The house offers the daily live stream of older productions, but this is not a real replacement for real theater.

Roščić: The essence of the theater experience is physical closeness, the community, the moment. If you can digitize this effect at some point, cultural life may change. But now there is no substitute for it.

How do you plan a season in corona times?

Roščić: There is a lot of talk about rehearsal opportunities, sometimes a sham debate, because the decree that is supposed to regulate this is not yet available. The next aspect is the availability of the artists: opera is the most international art ever. Until when and how do you get the artists to rehearsals? And finally there is the question of whether and how to play from September.

