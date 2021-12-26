We were all dumped at Christmas, and here’s how we coped, from gin to sobbing on the couch.

CHRISTMAS DAY can be a happy occasion, but if cracks appear in your relationship, it can quickly turn into a pressure cooker.

At best, this means petty family feuds over who cooks the brussel sprouts or cleans up the discarded wrapping paper, and at worst, it spells disaster for rocky relationships.

Three women share their holiday heartbreak stories with Fabulous exclusively – and how being dumped at Christmas turned out to be the best gift in the end…

Sharon Birch, the owner of a children’s nursery, was dumped unceremoniously on Christmas Day before marrying her husband.

“I met Chris* through a mutual friend’s sister,” she explains.

“She worked with him… He was recently divorced, and I was single at the time, and we had been together for about eight months.”

“He was supposed to come to my house for Christmas; I’d done a lot more decorating than usual and bought some delicious treats.

“When he arrived, I bought a turkey and Champagne for a buck’s fizz breakfast – the works.”

“I’d bought him a watch and overspent a little, but I thought he was worth it.”

“I was so excited that morning, but he didn’t show up!”

“I became worried when I couldn’t reach him.

“I dialed my friend’s number, and she dialed her sister’s number, who was still a close friend of his.

“She called to say he wasn’t coming and that he’d gone to another woman’s house for Christmas – someone he worked with and had been seeing for about the same amount of time as he’d been seeing me.

“I was heartbroken.

I was convinced that we had a great connection and that this was going to develop into something more.

“I ended up giving the turkey away to someone who’d put out a call on Radio Essex and spent the day crying self-pitying tears with a bottle of gin on the settee.”

“He knew how invested I was in our day together, having planned it and been so enthusiastic about it, and he had other plans with someone else the whole time.”

“That New Year, my friends were supportive and looked after me.

“I didn’t speak to Chris after that, and our paths never crossed.”

I still believe it was a terrible thing to do.

“The New Year marked a turning point in my life, and I resolved to pick myself up, become stronger physically and emotionally, and never again allow myself to be vulnerable in a relationship.”

Saj Fareed, a mother of three, was dumped on Christmas Eve.

“When I began dating Mike*, I was a single parent,” she says.

“He… He…”

