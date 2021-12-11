‘We Were Clutching The Pearls,’ The ‘And Just Like That’ Cast Reacted to Big’s Death.

The cast of HBO Max’s And Just Like That, like Us, were taken aback when they learned of the unexpected twist when Chris Noth’s beloved Mr.

After a grueling Peloton bike ride, Big tragically died.

“That first table read where we read it, man, it was deep,” Karen Pittman, who portrays Dr.

On Friday, December 10, Nya Wallace, who plays Nya in the revival, spoke to Us Weekly and other reporters.

“It was really [gasps]; we were clutching the pearls and everything.”

When Sarita Choudhury, who plays Seema Patel on the show, read the script, she was as surprised as everyone else.

“It was so painful,” Choudhury, 55, said of watching the 67-year-old Equalizer alum’s final scenes during the roundtable interview.

“Chris’ performance has left me speechless.

I think to myself, “No actor could do what he does.” It’s so awkward and sexy, as if he’s from another era.

I don’t understand him, but I adore him in the same way that [Carrie Bradshaw] does.”

In addition, the England native discussed how her character helps Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie during a difficult time.

“I’m lucky because my character doesn’t know,” Choudhury said, “so the setup is smart in a weird way.”

“I come in and, because I’m not tiptoeing around [Carrie], I’m able to help.”

I just walk in and, because I don’t know, I’m sure I’ll say something that she won’t like.

And I’m like, ‘Oh, but that’s what’s great about our friendship,’ when I see her reaction.’

After a high-impact Peloton ride, Big suffered a heart attack at the end of the first episode of the HBO Max series, which premiered on Thursday, December 9.

Following his workout, the investment banker made his way to the shower before collapsing and clutching his left arm in pain.

The 56-year-old Broadway veteran’s character returns home after a heartbreaking scene, where she discovers her husband unconscious on the ground.

Before the credits rolled, Carrie said, “And just like that, Big died.”

As a result, the second episode spent the majority of its time dealing with the sex columnist’s grief as she prepared for his funeral.

“[The death] has an impact on all of the characters.

