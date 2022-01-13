We were quoted £1000 to remodel our cabinets, but we did it ourselves for only £60 – Mrs Hinch would be proud.

We were quoted £1000 to renovate our cupboards, but we did it ourselves for only £60 – Mrs Hinch would be proud.

GETTING AN EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE QUOTE FOR A DO-IT-YOURSELF PROJECT IS NEVER FUN.

Transforming your home can cost thousands of dollars, but if you don’t have the funds to do so, it can be demoralizing.

When a couple received a quote for £1,000 to have their fitted wooden furniture sprayed, they didn’t let it get to them.

Zoe Hitchen, a 37-year-old hairstylist and mother of two from Clayton-le-Moors, and her husband Simon Hitchen, 41, declined the expensive quote and instead completed the project for just £60.

“We just moved into our forever home two weeks before Christmas,” Zoe told LatestDeals.co.uk, “after living in our previous home for twenty years.”

“When we first moved in, we planned to have the fitted furniture professionally sprayed, but two different companies quoted us over £1,000 each.

“Because my husband works in the construction industry, he wasn’t happy with the price, he decided we’d do it ourselves.”

“I did some online research to find some high-quality furniture paint.

“Then I saw Frenchic on Facebook and decided to look for a local stockist.”

“I chose Wolf Whistle because it was the lightest grey and I wanted to brighten up the room,” says the designer.

Simon was able to transform their wooden cabinets for just £60 instead of spending £1,000 on them.

“I have to give credit to my husband who spent the day prepping and painting,” Zoe continued.

“He used a roller for the larger parts and a brush for the smaller ones.”

“He made sure all areas were cleaned with sugar soap first, then sanded lightly where necessary.”

“I chose Frenchic because it didn’t require priming or a top coat.”

“I’d say trust the process because the first coat can be quite intimidating.”

We think Mrs Hinch would approve of Zoe and Simon’s cupboards!

Zoe is overjoyed with her Mrs Hinch-inspired cabinets, and even more so with the amount of money she saved.

“I’m very happy with the result, and it saved us a lot of money,” she continued.

“The total cost of paint was less than £60, a significant reduction from the £1,000 estimate we were given!”

“I’m enamored with the transformation.

It looks and feels like brand-new furniture, and the money saved will go toward furnishing our new home.”

