We weren’t aware of a slew of surprising Hollywood connections in ‘Licorice Pizza.’

We had no idea that ‘Licorice Pizza’ had a slew of surprising Hollywood connections.

Licorice Pizza is a lighthearted comedy starring Bradley Cooper and two breakout young-adult actors about growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love, and There Will Be Blood are a few of Paul Thomas Anderson’s previous films.

Anderson has shifted his focus to a more carefree subject matter in his most recent film.

Let’s take a look at this film, its star-studded cast, and its extensive Hollywood ties.

The title of Anderson’s film is a play on the appearance of a vinyl record.

It has a licorice-like color and is round and flat like a pizza, hence the name.

Gary Valentine, played by Cooper Hoffman, and Alana Kane, played by Alana Haim, star in Licorice Pizza, which is set in 1973.

They co-founded a waterbed company, auditioned for movies, and backed Joel Wachs for mayor.

Valentine and Kane are caught in the midst of the 1970s’ political turmoil, which included gas shortages and political upheaval.

Cooper, Sean Penn, and John C Reilly, according to PROVOKR, are among the heavy hitters at Licorice Pizza.

Cooper plays producer Jon Peters, Barbra Streisand’s former hairstylist and boyfriend, while Penn plays a William Holden clone.

The film has gotten positive reviews so far.

“1970s Power Ballad — and the Funkiest Love Story of the Year,” according to Rolling Stone.

Penn’s character, Jack Holden, is a stand-in for William Holden.

This is meant to represent a fusion of old and new Hollywood.

Christine Ebersole takes on the role of Lucille Ball.

In the film, however, she is referred to as Lucille Doolittle.

Cooper plays a “monster version” of the real-life producer, Peters.

Originally, Leonardo DiCaprio was set to play this role.

Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s real-life son plays the main character in the film.

Gary Goetzman, an American film and television producer and child star who starred in the Lucille Ball film Yours, Mine, and Ours, is the inspiration for Cooper’s character.

The director’s wife, Maya Rudolph, also appears in the film.

Anderson admits that the characters in his film are based on real-life stories about growing up in the San Fernando Valley that Goetzman shared with him.

According to Variety, Anderson said:

“Gary used to tell me stories about delivering waterbeds, and one of his favorite stories was about delivering waterbeds to Jon Peters’ house, and he said, ‘He was the…’

