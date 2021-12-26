We worked the Next Boxing Day sale, which featured children’s clothing fights, 3 a.m. lines, and customers using us as STOOLS when we knelt.

THE NEXT BOXING DAY SALE is a huge hit, especially with parents looking for a good deal for their kids.

However, as one former Next employee recalls, people can lose their minds when thinking about a good sale and lose track of where they are.

Emma Flicc’s TikTok account, emmaflicc_, posted a video reminiscing about her time working at the Next Boxing Day sale, which has been viewed over 8,000 times.

Emma, a 28-year-old British woman, described how she used to work in Next’s children’s department and witnessed some shocking events during the Boxing Day sales.

Emma asks her followers in the video if they have ever worked for Next during the Boxing Day sale and if they want her to describe it to them.

Emma recalls having to wake up as early as 3 a.m. the day after Christmas in order to make it to work on time.

She also recalls many people queuing outside the store as early as 3 a.m. for the Boxing Day sale to ensure they got the best deals.

Surprisingly, Emma recalls many grown adults squabbling over the best deals in the children’s clothing section.

Due to everyone being gassy from their Christmas dinner the day before, the store would smell particularly bad on Boxing Day.

On Boxing Day, Emma’s lunch break would often begin at 7 a.m., and she would have to eat breakfast at McDonald’s because it was the only place open.

“Every Boxing Day,” she wrote in the caption.

Emma’s experience working the Boxing Day sale sounds terrifying, and other TikTok users who have allegedly worked for Next have shared their stories in the video’s comments.

“My first time working the Next sale, someone stood on me like a stool while I was picking up clothes off the floor,” one user claimed.

“That sounds about right for those customers!! Bet it was on children’s wear as well, those customers were next level,” Emma said.

Emma wrote in another comment that she believes she developed PTSD as a result of her work at the Next Boxing Day sale, and other users who claimed to have worked there had similar horror stories to tell.

“You think that’s bad?” one user exclaimed. “You think that’s bad?” another added. “A woman took a s**t on the shopfloor, refusing to leave her bargains alone, traumatizing!”

Another user wrote, “It’s horrifying!! The summer one I hid under the sale racks for an hour couldn’t take it!! I was also hungover.”

Emma, on the other hand, claimed that the news wasn’t all bad because the staff was great…

