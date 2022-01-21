Wear a shower cap – I’m a top hairstylist, and this is the key to extending the life of your expensive blow-dry for TWO WEEKS.

Wear a shower cap – as a top hairstylist, I know how to make your expensive blow-dry last TWO WEEKS.

Wearing a shower cap is the key to extending the life of your expensive blow-dry for TWO WEEKS, according to me, a top hairstylist.

THE ULTIMATE CONFIDENCE BOOST IS A LARGE, GLOSSY BLOW-DRY.

Trying to make it last longer than a day or two, on the other hand, can leave you feeling drained.

Saco Hair co-founder and creative director Richard Ashforth explains how to keep your hair looking salon-fresh for two weeks.

To keep your neck still while sleeping, I recommend sleeping with a neck pillow; the more you rub and rough-up your hair, the more your blow-dry will collapse, leaving you with a morning nightmare.

Silk pillowcases are also gentle on the skin and help to control frizz.

FABULOUS BINGO IS OFFERING A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED.

Shower caps should be worn at all times and short, warm showers are preferred over long, hot baths.

This is essential to avoid a blow-dry fizzing due to steam or splashes.

Extra products should only be used in moderation, as too much of anything is never a good thing.

If your hair becomes frizzy, a touch of dry shampoo at the roots or serum at the ends can help keep it in place.

It’s fine to use a small amount of hairspray, but don’t go overboard.

Yoga is a better option than a HIIT class if you want to keep your preparation time to a minimum.

Also, instead of a tight ponytail, try gently tying your hair up with a soft scrunchy and perhaps a loose top-knot.

It’s best to keep sweat off your neck and away from your head when you’re sweating.

Also, don’t leave the house without an umbrella; moisture, in any form, is the enemy; you can’t recover from a good soak, and even a small amount of humidity can ruin finer textures.

Use a rain bonnet or a brolly to protect yourself.

A good blow-dry should give your hair a basic structure to bounce back into after brushing.

Some products, such as Saco Volume Mousse, have great’memory,’ and the hair bounces back into shape when brushed through.

Grease and dirt are transferred to your hair when you touch or play with it, causing the style to fall out.

Fine hair loses its style more quickly than thicker hair.

Try a half-up, half-down style or a bouncy high ponytail for week two.

Applying dry shampoo to the roots will keep the ‘oomph’ of your blow-dry.

For more hair and beauty stories, go to why you’ve been…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates.

Consider how you sleepShower but don’t wash your hairDon’t use too many productsAvoid strenuous exerciseDon’t be afraid to brush itBut don’t overdo itRestyle it