Wear the Tights Jennifer Aniston Wore to Keep Your Legs Warm

Keep Your Legs Warm in Jennifer Aniston’s Tights

Is it just us, or did it suddenly turn from fall to winter? A few weeks ago, we didn’t mind wearing mini skirts and over-the-knee boots with our bare legs.

We now shiver as soon as a gust of wind passes over our exposed skin.

We’ve gone into hibernation mode, but we don’t want to give up all of our favorite outfits just because the weather is getting colder.

Believe us when we say that you can stay warm without wearing pants in the winter.

So, what’s the solution for this time of year? Tights.

But not all stockings are created equal; the ideal pair is thick but breathable, taut but comfortable, and durable but flexible.

We don’t want to ruin our tights by tearing them, so quality is important.

We looked to Jennifer Aniston, one of Hollywood’s most influential style icons, for style inspiration.

The hosiery brand has been our go-to since the Friends alum wore a pair of sheer Wolford tights on The Ellen Show in 2016.

Last year, Aniston donned a Wolford face mask.

Wolford products are available on Amazon, with some of them on sale right now.

Continue reading to find out where to buy these high-end tights!

Wolford has you covered for all your winter tights needs, from sheer to opaque.

Pure 50 tights by Wolford are a top-rated matte style that you can’t go wrong with.

These seamless stockings are super soft and have an extra wide waistband.

And the Neon 40 are arguably Wolford’s most popular pantyhose, with a semi-sheer sheen and a lovely sheen.

These tights are much less likely to snag than others on the market because Wolford yarn is made with extra elastane for added durability.

The Wolford Tights are available at Amazon for just (dollar)23 (originally (dollar)33! Please note that prices are correct as of November 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say it’s well worth it to pay the higher prices for these items.

