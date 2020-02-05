Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve With These Valentine’s Day Clothes!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It’s official: love is in the air! And because it’s officially Love Season, shouldn’t your wardrobe reflect that? (The answer is yes!)

There’s a bajillion different ways you can wear hearts all over your wardrobe. You could be subtle and wear a small smattering of them on a comfy tee, or get cozy and put ’em on your sweats. You could get a little dressy and sport them on a stunning blouse, or make them the focal point of your favorite sweater. You can even show them off on your PJ’s or tech-friendly gloves! The possibilities are endless.

And because the possibilities are endless, we wanted to help you dig through all the heart-printed wardrobe must-haves and share some of the ones we love most. Shop our picks below, and prepare to fall in love!

