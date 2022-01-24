Wedding Favors That Your Guests Won’t Toss

Nobody wants a succulent or a cup that can only be cleaned by hand.

Give your wedding guests useful wedding favors.

Attending a wedding can be quite costly.

Transportation, lodging, outfits, and, of course, a gift for the happy couple are all paid for by the guests.

That isn’t even the full extent of the costs of participating in a major event.

With wedding favors that they’ll actually keep, thank your friends and family for taking the time to celebrate your big day.

Giving succulent plants away may seem like a lovely idea, but who wants dirt all over their car? If guests are flying, they’ll have to pay special attention to their plant the entire way home, making sure the dirt doesn’t spill, which is not fun.

Although a personalized cup is cute, hand-wash-only glassware is the last thing anyone needs.

That isn’t going to make anyone’s life any easier.

Believe me when I say this:

So, what makes a good gift? Consider practical items that can be personalized.

We’ve compiled a list of ideas to show your guests how much you value their presence at your wedding.

Allow your visitors to take a shot at you.

All you have to do is get an airplane-size bottle of alcohol (or a larger bottle if you’re feeling especially generous) and attach these personalized labels for a personal touch.

A post-wedding hangover kit, which you can buy in bulk and then put in these cute, personalized hangover bags, will be greatly appreciated by your friends and family.

A pack of gum will be welcomed by all.

This personalized wrapper is ideal for commemorating a beach wedding.

We all need sunscreen, but we’ve all been in situations where we either forgot to bring it or didn’t have enough on hand.

Your visitors will undoubtedly benefit from this.

You can personalize the labels with whatever message you want and…

