Week 2 Head of Household and Nominations Revealed in ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Spoilers

Week 2 Head of Household and Nominations Revealed on ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’

[SPOILER ALERT: The Week 2 Head of Household of Celebrity Big Brother 3 and their nominations contain spoilers.]

The remaining ten Celebrity Big Brother 3 houseguests competed for the title of Head of Household, with the winner announcing their nominations.

Who is the HOH for Week 2 and what is their target?

The houseguests competed in the next Head of Household competition after television personality Teddi Mellencamp was evicted.

Chris Kirkpatrick, a close ally of the outgoing HOH, UFC fighter Miesha Tate, won, preserving the power in their close alliance.

Last week, Chris suggested going after Mirai Nagasu, but Miesha stated that she would rather surprise Teddi.

As a result, he plans to go after Mirai this week and has devised a strategy for ensuring her eviction.

The *NSYNC bandmate wanted to use a pawn and thought Lamar Odom would be perfect for the job.

Despite the fact that the former NBA champion appeared to agree, Chris had a different plan.

He nominated comedian Chris Kattan alongside Mirai because he didn’t mind if the pawn went home instead if something went wrong.

The figure skater formed the Formation alliance with Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Cynthia Bailey, and Teddi during Week 1.

Miesha, who was the HOH at the time, confided in Mirai about her plan to surprise Teddi.

After that, the 28-year-old warned her ally, who informed Todrick.

Todrick didn’t like Mirai’s move, so he told Miesha about it, and she shifted her focus to the former Dancing with the Stars contestant.

Mirai was nominated alongside pawn Carson Kressley, who won the Power of Veto competition by a landslide.

Despite their recent agreement, Miesha’s initial plan to blindside Teddi was thwarted by the reality star, who saved himself from the block.

The Gala Gift twist saved Mirai just before the houseguests voted to evict her, as the last person to receive the bag, Todd Bridges, chose to replace her over Teddi on the block.

The former Real Housewives star was the first evicted from Celebrity Big Brother after a 5-3 vote.

