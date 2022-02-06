Weekly horoscope for February 6–12: Find out what the stars have planned for each zodiac sign.

What the stars have in store for each zodiac sign revealed in the weekly horoscope for February 6–12.

ARIES is the zodiac sign associated with the

21 MAR – 20 APR

You begin the week with a moon and Jupiter top team, which aids you in saying difficult words in tender ways and initiating changes.

Within your own mind and heart, as well as in your family and social circle

Mercury’s positive direction clears any remaining doubts about a career goal, and you’re ready to take the next step.

Passion is speeding towards “M,” but you are ahead of it!

DESTINY DAYS Wednesday is a good day to stock up on goods or good feelings.

On Thursday, make solid financial commitments.

Sunday is the day for your sweetest words.

LUCKY LINKS The person whose door number is the highest.

Contests where the prizes are based on the amount of experience the contestant has.

The uniform is dark green.

If you’re single, the letters M, Y, and B can be significant in your search for a partner – at the beginning or end of names, or if they’re used frequently in descriptive passion profiles, or as a code of some sort.

If you’re already in love, the letters H, F, and T can help you focus on the places and events that can help you deepen and sweeten your relationship even more.

When a partner notices — or celebrates — something special, the best message to reach your heart is all about YOU, as an Aries.

THE TAUREN

21 MARCH – 21 MAY

Your life is being led by the intrepid explorer in you as Venus and Mercury both move forward.

Changes that may have previously intimidated you are now at the top of your priority list.

Yes, it’s important to learn from your mistakes in love, but don’t let that stop you from trying again, or even harder.

Single? It’s a hot passion signal when two people say the same word at the same time.

DESTINY DAYS On Monday, you’re a natural leader; don’t be afraid to show it off! On Tuesday, take advantage of any opportunity to reconnect with old acquaintances.

Learn some family trivia on Friday.

LUCKY CONNECTION “B” COUNTRIES AND “H” PEOPLE

A collection of people who enjoy Oriental art or music.

Two sisters are the subject of a song or story.

If you’re a single Taurus, look for P, J, or G connections in potential dates, especially in meeting locations, months, or as part of an email address.

If you’re already happy with your partner, the letters K, H, and V can help you get to know them better.

These can also help you figure out who in your family will be supportive of your love story.

Sexy, flirty texts and messages that promise a lot without being explicit work well for Taurus.

GEMINI (Gemini)

22nd – 21st MAY

Venus is in charge of your deepest well of emotions…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.