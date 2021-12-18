Weekly Recap: Old Rivalries, New Loves on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

If The Bold and the Beautiful is going to do anything, it’s bring back some old rivalries.

The Brooke-Ridge-Taylor rivalry was one of the best on daytime television in the 1980s.

The rivalry is still remembered as one of the best in soap history.

And, while Taylor is a little different now that Hunter Tylo is gone and Krista Allen has taken his place, the rivalry is still as intense as it was all those years ago.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Bold and the Beautiful episodes from the previous week.]

Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr.

Taylor Hayes has returned to Los Angeles.

And she made it clear on this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful that she wasn’t going to put up with it.

Brooke and Taylor will face off for the first time in several years on Tuesday, December 21, according to Soaps.com.

One would hope that the ladies have matured to the point where they no longer need to engage in petty catfights and hair pulling.

However, as Days of Our Lives recently demonstrated, the old cats can still have a lot of life left in them.

And the stage could be set for Brooke and Taylor to rekindle their old feud.

That is, if Brooke doesn’t find a new man first.

Dear Deacon, I’d like to greet you.

Brooke pretended to see a ghost, but Thomas and Steffy were overjoyed to see their long-lost mother.

Thomas was especially happy to see his mother, as Celeb Dirty Laundry explained, because he’d been through a lot in the last few years.

Look who it is… (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.coml2tRJ5QbvK (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comBoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comBoldandBeautif

“Thomas wanted to regain his balance and make some healthy changes in his life,” the outlet reported, “but Taylor and Steffy suggested he’d already put in the effort.”

“When the family was in trouble, Ridge felt like Taylor brought them all together.”

He mentioned how they were in a good place and how much of it was due to Taylor.”

That does appear to be very nice.

Sheila Carter is played by Kimberlin Brown in all her cartoon villain glory.

And now that Taylor is back in town, that’s come in handy.

Sheila’s rivalry with Taylor is well-known among fans of The Bold and the Beautiful…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.