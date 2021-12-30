The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Finds True Love, Taylor Wants Ridge for Herself?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoiler Roundup: Thomas Finds True Love, Taylor Wants Ridge for Herself?

We can always count on The Bold and the Beautiful to end the year on a high note.

Thomas may have found his true love, according to this week’s spoilers.

Who it is, on the other hand, may astound you.

Let’s just say that some old loves — and old rivalries — never truly fade away.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming episodes follow.]

Thomas Forrester hasn’t always had the easiest love life, as fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know.

To put it all into one word, it was a shambles.

But, according to the latest Celeb Dirty Laundry spoilers, Thomas’s love struggles are coming to an end.

“Thomas had to work hard to let go of his Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) obsession, but he did it with the help of Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen),” they said.

“However, Thomas required some time to recover from Paris’ rejection and refocus.

It had to be difficult for Thomas to put his heart out there again, only for Paris to insist she only wanted friendship.”

The Bold and the Beautiful is new this week on @CBS Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.comMqAy8JKGv

That’s a big yikes, right there.

Paris seems to be content with Zende for the time being.

(Of course, Carter could still be a prospect down the road.) But Thomas appears to be falling in love, and who he falls in love with may surprise you.

According to the most recent Soaps.com spoilers, Thomas will fall for a new Forrester Creations employee in upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

While this type of behavior would be harshly reprimanded in the real world, in the soap world, all is well that ends well.

In fact, according to the spoilers, Thomas will get some motivation from none other than Steffy to make it happen!

There’s just one issue for fans: we don’t know all the details about who this new Forrester Creations employee is yet.

Will you…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

It may be winter, but the drama is heating up on B&B! The Bold and the Beautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/bMqAy8JKGv

— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 26, 2021

Douglas saw Brooke kissing Deacon Claus! #BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com/uDNYAFTlpQ

— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 30, 2021