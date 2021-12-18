Weeks after her cousin Josh was found guilty, Amy Duggar sends a cryptic tweet about’sociopath traits.’

Weeks after her cousin Josh was found guilty, Amy Duggar sends a cryptic tweet about ‘traits of a sociopath.’

Only weeks after her cousin Josh was found guilty and sentenced for possessing child pornography, Amy Duggar posted a cryptic Tweet listing “traits of a sociopath.”

Amy has been candid about what she thinks is best for her family’s image going forward in a recent series of Tweets.

Amy simply listed “traits of a sociopath” in her most recent Tweet.

“Lack of remorse, guilty or empathy, constant deception, inability to form emotional attachments, superficial charm, dishonesty, manipulative, reckless behavior,” Amy, 35, listed as examples.

Amy’s Tweet came just weeks after her cousin Josh was found guilty of possessing child pornography, and fans assumed she was slamming him.

“Hmm… now who does that sound like?” one Tweeted in response.

“It fits so many people,” said a third.

Others were quick to name names, writing “Josh Duggar” and “Definitely Josh” in their comments.

Amy sent out another cryptic Tweet earlier this week.

“My comfort comes from knowing God is in control, even in the chaos,” the quote read in full.

She didn’t add any context, but she’s been speaking out about Josh since the trial began.

Amy has come out in support of cousin Jana Duggar, rather than against Josh.

Jana was charged with child endangerment after Josh was found guilty of child pornography in his trial.

Amy recently slammed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jana’s parents, for “taking advantage” of their eldest daughter.

She tweeted about it, ranting about people who use older children as “built-in babysitters.”

Amy didn’t hold back in her rant.

“I believe that if you are a parent, you should watch your own children,” she wrote.

It’s not right to have someone else keep an eye on them all of the time.

“OK, let me be clear: I’m not referring to loving, hardworking parents who provide for their families.

“Of course! I’m talking about people who rely on Aunts or friends or anyone who exploits others.”

“It’s just because they can.”

“Your kids, even your older kids, should not be your built-in babysitter,” Amy continued in another tweet.

Your children should be able to live a normal adolescent life, regardless of their age.

“Helping us out now and then is fine, but if you’re going to have that many kids, you should be responsible for them.”

Amy didn’t name names, but Jana, 31, has spent a significant amount of time…

