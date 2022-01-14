Weeks Before His Death, Bob Saget Gave An Interview

Before his death, Bob Saget gave an interview.

Bob Saget revealed in one of his final interviews before his untimely death that comedy, and the simple act of laughing, played a significant role in his life.

Dr. David Saget, the network’s chief medical correspondent and a close friend of Saget’s, sat down with CBS Mornings and spoke with the late comedian.

Jon LaPook, for a detailed discussion of how comedy saved his life.

The never-before-seen interview took place on Dec. 1, according to the news network.

The Full House star died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on June 6, just over a month before.

Saget revealed the lengths he went to as a kid just to get a laugh in a preview of the interview, which will air Friday morning.

“It was a defense mechanism and it truly helped me survive,” Bob Saget tells @DrLaPook of turning to comedy to get through difficult times in his life, including the loss of his sister to scleroderma.

On (hashtag)CBSMornings tomorrow, watch the full interview. pic.twitter.com0DNRgpfJlt

Saget recalled, “I would dance in the living room and just start dancing, dancing stupid to make anyone laugh.”

“Like silent movie stars.”

I knew a few jokes, but they weren’t true jokes.

It was like, “I have to perform.”

“I’ve got to make people laugh,” she says.

Saget’s ability to laugh at himself helped him get through some of his toughest times.

Saget explained, “It was a defense mechanism.”

“It really helped me get through it.”

And it assisted me in keeping my mental health rather than allowing it to destroy me.”

Saget’s mission to raise awareness of scleroderma and raise (dollar)26 million for the Scleroderma Research Foundation will also be discussed during the interview.

After losing his sister to scleroderma, a rare disease that causes the skin and connective tissues to harden and tighten, he became a member of the foundation’s board of directors.

Saget rallied his well-known friends to support the cause.

In 2017, for example, Ashley Olsen made a rare public appearance to support one of the foundation’s events.

Following his death, there was an outpouring of tributes and mourning, with some of his former Full House co-stars sharing particularly moving memorials.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, said she’s “shattered” and “in disbelief” in a statement to ET on Monday.

