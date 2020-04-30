Wellness expert reveals how to improve your relaxation at home

A wellness consultant has revealed the how you can use breathing exercises and stretching techniques to ward off aches and pains while working from home, and which foods will help boost your immune system and help you sleep amid the lockdown.

Helene Cassan, Spa & Wellness Consultant at Heritage Resorts, a leading wellness resort in Mauritius and organiser of the annual Mauritius Wellness Festival, shared her simple six-step guide to improving your wellbeing.

She shared the techniques used during the three-day festival, which next takes place in May 2021, and offers workshops in Pilates, Tai Chi, meditation and even cooking in breathtaking surroundings – including ‘sea walking’, breathing exercises in the forest and yoga in the mountains.

The festival, which is the largest of its kind in the Indian Ocean, is part of a month-long focus on wellness with experts hosting a variety of retreats around the festival, focusing on Mind-Body Practice, Nature Connection, Holistic Health, Personal Development, Artistic Expression and Spirituality.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Helen said: ‘Now is the perfect time to give some care to yourself.

‘Make this lockdown the chance to learn to reconnect with yourself and live in harmony with nature.

‘The Covid 19 crisis forces us all to live differently. We are faced with a choice between feeling overwhelmed by stress and anxiety or using this opportunity to live in harmony with ourselves.

‘Despite the overwhelming effects of this pandemic on both human and economic levels, the extraordinary regeneration of nature that we are seeing outside with the budding trees and flowers is a positive one.

‘It shows us that we are natural beings ourselves, and that we too can feel positive effects from this situation.’

‘Breathing is an essential part of our daily life and yet it is so underused or misused.

‘When we feel overwhelmed by stress, our breathing tends to become short and jerky.

‘This can cause poor oxygenation of our body and our brain, in turn opening the door to health problems and making it harder to manage stress.’

‘Everything that does not move freezes, and so does our body. To keep your body healthy and avoid pain and tension, it’s important to keep it supple and flexible from head to toe.

‘Keeping your joints flexible will stimulate good circulation and oxygenation, reducing pain and tension.’

‘Every morning when you wake up and every night before going to bed, take another 5 minutes to do these movements 3 times:

‘Several essential oils are said to have antiviral properties. One in particular is said to be particularly efficient in fighting viruses: Ravintsara.

‘Ravintsara is a plant from Madagascar that locals claim has miraculous properties.

‘Its oil is believed to help against viruses and influenza due to its reported antiviral, anti-infectious and immunostimulatory properties, with many using it to aid diseases of the respiratory tract.’

‘Diet is also one of our best allies when it comes to boosting our immune system.

It allows you to be in excellent health because it is the best and most natural source of vitamins, as well as many elements and nutrients. Below is a list of essential foods that can bring good health into your daily life’.

‘At such a disturbing time, it is important to maintain a positive spirit, even if that is not always an easy thing.

‘Negative spirit and emotions often attract more negativity, whereas a positive spirit and emotions attract positivity into your life. Here are some tips to maintain a positive spirit in all situations.’

‘On the physical level, it is essential to keep in shape. This means exercise and sleeping well. Whilst those two activities might seem like opposites, they both act on our hormones of well-being and are therefore essential for good health.’

‘And don’t forget that YOU are the biggest player in your health.’