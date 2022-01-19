Wells Adams Discusses His ‘BiP’ Hosting Future and Which Clayton Season Contestants He Wants in ‘Paradise’

According to Wells Adams, the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise could be even bigger and better than the previous seven.

Exclusively to Us Weekly, the “master of ceremonies” spoke about his hopes for the show’s future and potential contestants.

“I need Salley [Carson] down there, and you know what, I might need Salley’s fiancé.”

The 37-year-old reality TV personality told Us during a joint interview with Ben Higgins ahead of their participation in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, “He wasn’t even on the show, but let’s give him a shot guys, excited for that.”

Wells is eyeing more season 26 contestants for the spinoff, in addition to Salley, who appeared briefly on Clayton Echard’s season before leaving because she couldn’t get over the fact that she called off her wedding shortly before joining the cast.

“I need both of [Shanae Ankney and Cassidy Timbrooks] down there right now.”

“Then there are some people from the past who I’d like to see again.”

Down there, I’d like to see Peter [Weber].

What will happen is anyone’s guess.

This season, Becca [Kufrin] did something for us that no other lead had done before: she set a precedent for leads coming down to Paradise, which was a lot of fun.”

“And it worked for her,” Ben, 32, added.

She appears to be in good spirits.”

Becca, the 14th Bachelorette, met her boyfriend Thomas Jacobs on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“It worked like a charm for her!” Wells exclaimed.

“Thomas, on the other hand, is incredible.

He had a bad rep when he first came out, but he’s a really nice guy.

For Paradise this season, we’ve got nothing but incredible options.”

Wells’ role as a bartender on the spinoff was expanded after Chris Harrison’s departure from The Bachelor franchise.

During season 7, however, he was joined by a rotating cast of celebrity guests.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Wells told Us, “hanging out on a beach with David Spade filming a television show is pretty freaking awesome.” However, “the stars of that show are not the people who are hosting it or the people who are serving drinks.”

“The stars are the people who are in those,” he said.

