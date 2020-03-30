Wells Adams Proves He’s a Keeper After Removing Sarah Hyland’s Hair Extensions

Sarah Hyland + Wells Adams = True love.

Not that fans of the couple needed another reason to swoon over them, but yet here we are!

On Saturday night, The Bachelorette star proved he’s a real keeper and fiancé goals after taking out Hyland’s hair extensions.

Luckily for everyone, the Modern Family star documented the entire process and even enlisted the help of hairstylist, Nikki Lee. Because despite Wells’ enthusiasm to give his leading lady a helping hand, Sarah knew he needed some expert advice first.

“@nikkilee901 taught @wellsadams how to take out my extensions over FaceTime,” the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Keep watching for Fiancé of the year’s [sic] work.”

In the next few slides, Sarah noted that Wells “got too much splooge” on her strands. But she also praised The Bachelorette alum for his effort, and called him the “best future hubby in the world.”

Once Sarah’s hair was back to normal and extension-free, she took a moment to thank Wells.

“I love you too,” he responded to her affection. “I’m never doing that again, though.”

On Sunday morning, the Modern Family star also took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her fiancé.

“Appreciation post for my future husband. There’s no one that makes me laugh like you do,” she wrote, alongside an image of her hugging onto Wells. “Thank you for being my light in a very dark time… To Pluto and Back.”

While it’s unclear if the couple plans to get married this year, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Wells recently opened up about his future with the actress.

One thing that’s on the table for the pair: kids.

“I’m the youngest of five. I want a family. She does as well but we’re both super career oriented and driven right now so that’s not front of mind,” he said, exclusively on E!’s digital series Just the Sip.

He added, “It will happen down the line. I’m lucky enough that she’s a lot younger than I am so I don’t think she’s in any hurry.”

It’s safe to say these two are couple goals!