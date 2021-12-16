Wendy Moten stuns the coaches with her rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ on ‘The Voice’ finale.

On the first night of The Voice’s season 21 finale, Wendy Moten of Team Blake saved the best for last!

The 56-year-old Nashville singer has been a frontrunner throughout the season, but her finale performance of “Over the Rainbow” brought the house down at Monday’s live finale, leaving the coaches speechless.

John Legend exclaimed, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone with a gift like you have.”

“And then you just stand there nonchalantly doing it!”

It’s incredible that you’re capable of what you’re capable of.”

Wendy’s coach, Blake Shelton, agreed, “When I say world class talent, ladies and gentlemen.”

“On The Voice, this could never happen again!”

Wendy’s season 21 hasn’t been easy for her, despite her undeniable talent.

Wendy has battled through a scary fall during a live show last month to remain a frontrunner week after week, but she’s had the support of her coach the entire time. Blake has made it no secret that he’s a huge fan of Wendy’s — after landing the 4-chair turn to his team during the Blind Auditions, he’s consistently declared that she is the most deserving singer he’s ever coached.

Blake praised her Top 20 performance earlier this season, saying, “I’m going to say this, and I’m probably going to get a lot of heat for it, but I don’t care.”

“I’ve been a coach on this show for 21 seasons, and there is no one I want this for more than you, ever.”

“This is something you have earned.”

Part 2 of The Voice season 21 finale airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

PTET on NBC Check out the video below for more from this season.

