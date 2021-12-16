Wendy Moten was ‘ROBBED’ in a ‘fixed’ show, according to The Voice fans, after Girl Named Tom was declared the season 21 winner.

Wendy Moten was ‘ROBBED’ in a ‘fixed’ show, according to The Voice fans, after Girl Named Tom was named the season 21 winner.

Wendy Moten’s loss to Girl Named Tom in the season 21 finale enraged THE VOICE fans, who claimed that the show was “fixed.”

Wendy came in second place behind the sibling group, who were declared the winners, in the two-part season finale on Tuesday night.

Following Wendy’s defeat, fans of the 56-year-old singer took to social media to express their disappointment, claiming she had been “robbed” of the victory.

“Watching this moment made me absolutely SICK for Wendy, man i can’t (hashtag)TheVoice,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another congratulated Wendy’s coach, Blake Shelton, claiming that the duo deserved to win.

“@blakeshelton (hashtag)VoiceFinale” “Blake, You were robbed,,Wendy hands down was the outstanding singer to not win the voice This was a travesty she did not win!! Very sorry for her and you She deserves to be Champion!! @blakeshelton (hashtag)VoiceFinale”

“I agree the voice was fixed Wendy was the better performer all the way around,” one fan tweeted in response to another fan’s tweet encouraging viewers to vote Team Blake before the results were broadcast.

Wendy’s music would be purchased or streamed by me (which I did).”

Following the episode, Blake shared a heartfelt message for the star on his Instagram page, and the comments continued to pour in in support of the standout performer.

“There are no words to describe how much I’ve loved having you on my team! It was a privilege to share the stage with you! (hashtag)TeamBlake (hashtag)VoiceFinale,” Blake wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing and smiling at the camera on set.

“(hashtag)robbed,” one disgruntled fan wrote.

“I call BS on the ending!!!!” said a slew of others.

“She was robbed! She has the best voice of the year!!”

“I’m shocked at what just happened.”

“Wendy should’ve won,” says the narrator.

“@wendymoten was well-deserving of her victory.

She is a fantastic singer!”

Fans threatened to boycott the singing competition show if Wendy did not win during the first part of the finale on Monday night.

Blake had nothing but praise for the Memphis native after her performance of Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know, which was followed by the competition classic, Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The God’s Country singer stated, “America, I mean jaw drop.”

“In 21 seasons, we’ve never seen anything quite like you on this stage.”

Wendy’s fans at home agreed with the veteran coach, saying it would be “crazy” if she didn’t win the entire tournament.

“IF AMERICA DOESN’T VOTE WENDY MOTEN TO THE TOP, I’M NEVER WATCHING THE VOICE AGAIN Period,” one worried fan tweeted.



