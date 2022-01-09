Wendy Osefo of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ clashes with a designer from ‘Project Runway,’ and fans take sides.

Wendy Osefo of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ has a spat with a designer from ‘Project Runway,’ and fans are split.

The episode of Project Runway featuring the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was one of the most eagerly anticipated by Bravo fans.

The competition series featured some of the successful franchise’s divas, who brought all the drama.

Wendy Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac got into an altercation with designer Kristina Kharlashkina, and now fans are weighing in and taking sides.

Since its return to Bravo, Project Runway hasn’t had an episode with any of the network’s stars.

That all changed on Thursday’s episode.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars appeared for a challenge on June 6th.

The contestants were given simple instructions: design a dress that the housewives could wear at one of their reunions.

The majority of the episode went smoothly, but when the housewives saw the designers’ creations for the first time, things took a turn for the worse.

Osefo was dissatisfied with Kharlashkina’s design because it was not what she had in mind.

Osefo preferred a gown, so Kharlashkina created a pantsuit with a corset top.

Editors, on the other hand, flashed back to when the designers met with the housewives, showing Kharlashkina asking if she could make a pair of pants.

Osefo stated that pants would be fine for the reunion and that the dress was not the only thing she desired.

Kharlashkina started crying because she thought Osefo was changing things up on her when she couldn’t change her design because of time constraints.

Osefo walked down the runway in Kharlashkina’s creation and received one of the lowest scores, but it was high enough to keep her from being eliminated.

Following the premiere of the Bravo episode, Osefo took to Instagram to share a photo of the outfit she wore on Project Runway.

Many fans, however, pointed out that Wendy didn’t directly thank Kharlashkina, despite the fact that she was the one who designed her outfit.

She wrote on Instagram, “It’s such a privilege and an honor to be a guest model on Season 19 of @projectrunwaybravo.”

“Thank you for the opportunity, @nbcuniversal and @bravotv, and a special thank you to each of the designers — you’re all incredible.”

“I will be eternally grateful.”

Some fans chastised Osefo after she posted the photos on Instagram.

