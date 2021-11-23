Wendy Williams’ brother debunks rumors that his sister is suffering from DEMENTIA due to her absence from the show.

Wendy Williams’ brother debunks rumors that the host is suffering from DEMENTIA due to her absence from the show.

WENDY Williams’ brother, Tommy Williams Jr, debunked rumors that the daytime host was suffering from dementia during her months-long absence from her talk show.

While The Wendy Williams Show’s Instagram has provided several explanations for why the 57-year-old host has yet to return to her purple chair, reports surfaced over the weekend that she is suffering from early-onset dementia.

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy, 54, told The Sun exclusively that his famous sister has not been behaving in this manner around the family.

“We haven’t had any such alerts, and I haven’t seen anything like that, nor have I had any conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said.

“Even though we’re all down here in Florida, we go up to check on Wendy on a regular basis.”

“I try to get up there as much as I can, and my father communicates with Wendy on a regular basis.”

So, no, we are not concerned about her mental health.

“It’s all about the physical.”

Wendy’s brother claims that she is in good enough mental health to visit her family in Florida over the holiday weekend.

“I’m trying to figure out if she’ll be able to come down for Thanksgiving.”

He continued, “I mean, she’s normal like that.”

According to The Sun, Leah Remini, 51, and Michelle Visage, 53, will return as guest co-hosts on The Wendy Williams Show later this month.

During their first stint as guest hosts on the daytime talk show, the longtime friends proved their chemistry and quickly became fan favorites.

Beginning on Monday, November 29 and ending on Friday, December 10, Leah and Michelle will serve as co-hosts for two weeks of episodes.

Wendy’s return to the show will be delayed until at least mid-December, according to the announcement.

Wendy was spotted for the first time since giving an update on her health status during her show’s absence earlier this month.

In New York City, the media personality was seen in a wheelchair, being pushed by a friend.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” the host wrote on Instagram on November 8th.

I’m getting there, but it’s just one of those things that takes longer than we anticipated.

“I’m an older woman who knows enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as everyone agrees I’m ready.”