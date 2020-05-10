Wendy Williams didn’t want to see other TV hosts ‘looking disgusting’ from home

Wendy Williams is never one to bite her tongue.

The successful chat show host has given a new interview to CNN where she talks about why she was reluctant to film The Wendy Williams Show from her apartment in New York City when the coronavirus pandemic forced everyone out of the studio.

The interview explains that the 55-year-old didn’t want to go ahead with the at-home version of the show at first, as she considers her space at home sacred, but also because she didn’t like the idea of seeing other TV personalities “looking disgusting” she laughed, adding: “I’m just saying.”

A slew of rival talk shows including The View, The Talk, and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan have seen their hosts present from their homes amid the current pandemic.

However, Williams adds in the interview that she’s a ‘natural’ and was ‘born’ to be in front of the camera.

She explained: “I’ve got closets galore right? I pull out a robe and you know, sit in my chair and I’ve got my stuff around me and I’m a natural. It’s like I am born to do exactly what I’m doing. So, this is not a stretch for me.”

Williams also explains in the interview that her years spent on the radio made he well-prepared for hosting the show without a live audience, though she misses the “electricity” that they bring to the studio.

After prompting from producers, Williams finally relented and opened the doors to her apartment, albeit for just one camera man.

“I have the same person come over every single day. He’s on time. He flips the switches, he sits over there, away from me. We get it done,” she says.

The host added that although she’s not planning to leave until she gets the “thumbs up” the hard-worker will be the first one back in the office, and is planning to sleep over in the studio the night before so she can surprise her team.

Williams has endured a tough time in the past year, after she dumped her husband Kevin Hunter, 47, in April last year when his long-term affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 33, was exposed by DailyMail.com.

But the TV mogul had put her best foot forward since, and has even talked about dating again.

“You know I am 55 I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper you know what I mean,” she told SiriusFM last year.

“You might see me on a date with a 32 year old please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date, what I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids, I ain’t changing pampers.”

However, earlier this week Williams said she had put dating “on hold” amid the coronavirus, to follow safety guidance of keeping her distance from men she doesn’t know.