Wendy Williams’ fans are concerned about her health because she “can’t dress herself without assistance” and “doesn’t recognize friends at times.”

Wendy Williams’ fans are worried about her health because she “can’t dress herself without assistance” and “doesn’t recognize friends at times.”

In a heartbreaking update on Wendy Williams’ health, The Sun can reveal that she can’t dress herself and doesn’t always recognize her own friends.

The once witty and sharp host of The Wendy Williams Show isn’t the same as she used to be, according to sources, as she battles multiple medical issues.

“The spark is gone,” a show insider told The Sun.

Wendy, who had that glint in her eyes, that cheeky grin, and that little wink for ten years, is no longer there.”

According to the insider, the once feisty daytime diva has better days than others.

“She isn’t always as sharp as she once was.”

On occasion, she requires assistance with eating, getting out of bed, and dressing.

“She goes out in her robe and without shoes on occasion–the old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen in that manner.”

Even more heartbreaking, she doesn’t always recognize people she’s known for years, according to the source.

“There are people Wendy knows–people with whom she has worked closely–and there are days when she has no idea who they are.”

A second source close to Wendy’s family told The Sun that, for the time being, fans shouldn’t expect a video address from the host.

“She is completely incapable of producing a video.”

She’s been having trouble keeping a conversation going.”

While things appear to have gotten worse in recent months, that insider claimed that she was having trouble remembering things while on the show as well.

“On the show, she was forgetting a lot of things–facts about stories, names of celebrities.”

“That’s why she’d turn to producers for information.”

Since the start of the season in September, the 57-year-old host has been absent from her eponymous show, leaving fans to wonder what’s wrong with her, why she hasn’t addressed them, and if she’ll ever return.

Wendy was taken to a New York hospital after a 911 call for a person in need of psychiatric services in September of 2021, according to The Sun.

Soon after, the host of a daytime talk show hired a crisis public relations manager quietly.

Meanwhile, between September 9 and October 12, The Wendy Williams Show issued four statements, blaming her absence from her show and any promotional duties on a groundbreaking COVID case, “ongoing medical issues,” and Graves’ disease symptoms.

The show’s Instagram account posted a video on November 8…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.