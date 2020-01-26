Wendy Williams Is Ready to Get Wifed Up Again After Finalizing Divorce

Wendy Williamsis single and ready to mingle.

During an appearance on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Wendy Williams Show host confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that her divorce is finalized and she’s already back on the dating scene.

“After nine months, yes. I am fully divorced,” Williams told the host. “A door has closed in old life. The new chapter has been so lovely.”

That old life was shared with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, whom she was married to for 25 years. Hunter is an executive producer on her show, and the former couple share a teenage son, Kevin Jr., 19. Although their divorce proceedings started in April, Williams said she doesn’t regret anything.

“Yeah, I’m not mad,” she told Fallon. “It was 25 years I don’t regret, but sometimes people move on with their lives. Now, I no longer live in Jersey. It is Wendy in the city.”

Her newly single life includes living in an apartment in New York City with her two cats, Chit Chat and My Way. And while she said she loves her new life, she did admit that she never expected it.

As she shared, “My mom and dad are still alive, they’ve been married for years. I really didn’t think that it would be this way, but it seems so natural. And our son is 19, and he’s off in college. And I wish the other the best, but I date in between handling Wendy.”

As for her dating life, the host revealed that she is dating again, but noted to Fallon that she’s “a wife, not a girlfriend.” You got that, fellas?

“I date, but I love my career,” Williams explained. “You know how tough it is with this microphone here. You know what I’m saying. There’s a certain amount of dedication.”

One thing she won’t be dedicating herself to is dating apps. After asking if she’s on Tinder, Williams told Fallon that’s a no-go for her.

“I’m not doing that because I like eye-to-eye contact. I do. And I feel like I’ve grown through the years, like I used to never date a short man ’cause I’m 5’11”. I weigh in at like, 175, 160 lbs. I don’t know, I don’t step on the scale. I just like what I see.”

As she later added of dating after divorce, “You know what’s interesting when you get grown, is that you realize within five minutes, even the worst guy—visually or size wise, or whatever—if he’s got game, I’m in. As long as he can pay his own bills, ’cause those days are over. Pay your own bills, treat me with respect.”

As Fallon asked, “You would get married again?”

“Yes!” she eagerly responded. “With a good old, one -age pre-nup, one paragraph. Maybe two sentences: ‘What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine. What we earn during our marriage is yours and mine, and I don’t wanna live with you.’ This is a new thing!”

Williams isn’t wrong there. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Beckinsale both see the value in not living with your spouse, so it sounds like Williams self-proclaimed bachelorette pad in NYC will stay that way, ring or no ring.