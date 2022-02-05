Wendy Williams is suing Wells Fargo, alleging that the bank has frozen assets due to “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

Wendy Williams is suing Wells Fargo, claiming the bank has frozen assets due to “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

Wendy, 57, who hasn’t appeared on her eponymous daytime talk show since the end of the previous season in July 2021, is seeking an emergency order from the court requiring Wells Fargo to unfreeze her accounts.

Wendy’s claims that Wells Fargo has “possession of several million dollars’ worth of funds” belonging to the ailing host, and she has been denied access to her funds for more than two weeks, according to the filing.

Wendy’s attorney claims Wendy’s former financial advisor told the bank she was “of sound mind,” and that Wells Fargo has denied her access to her bank accounts and statements.

Wells Fargo cited its authority under various client agreements to “‘pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction,’ pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence,” according to the petition.

Wendy has not proposed any transaction that should give the bank the discretion to pause or reject access to the accounts, according to the legal team representing the host.

While her dispute with Wells Fargo is being resolved in arbitration, her attorney is seeking court orders allowing her “access to her financial accounts, assets, and statements.”

According to the petition, Wells Fargo has breached its fiduciary duty and the host is facing “imminent and irreparable financial damage.”

Wendy and “her agents, members, officers, employees, representatives, and anyone else acting on Respondent’s behalf” must have access to the bank within 48 hours, according to the host’s team.

The daytime host has been battling a health crisis for some time, according to The Sun.

According to sources, the once witty and sharp host of The Wendy Williams Show isn’t herself anymore as she battles multiple medical issues.

“The spark is gone,” a source close to the show told The Sun.

Wendy, who had that glint in her eyes, that cheeky grin, and that little wink for ten years, is no longer there.”

For the once fiery daytime diva, some days are better than others, according to the insider.

“She isn’t always as sharp as she used to be.

She has days when she needs assistance with eating, getting out of bed, and dressing.

“She goes out in her robe and no shoes on occasion–something Wendy would never do…

