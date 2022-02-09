Wendy Williams obtains power of attorney after her bank accounts are frozen, claiming she is suffering “irreparable financial harm.”

WENDY Williams claims she has suffered “irreparable financial harm” as a result of Wells Fargo bank allegedly locking her out of her accounts, and she has given up her rights to a Power of Attorney.

Wendy claims she has been locked out of her accounts containing millions of dollars for more than two weeks, according to a new lawsuit.

The Wendy Williams Show host, who hasn’t appeared on the daytime series in months due to a variety of health issues, claims in the latest lawsuit filings that her frozen accounts have caused her “irreparable financial harm.”

Wendy and her attorneys claim that Wells Fargo told them they’d get a decision after she submitted a “properly executed, witnessed, and notarized Power of Attorney and signed letter of representation.”

When a person is unable to make decisions about their own property, finances, or medical care, a power of attorney allows a designated individual to make those decisions for them.

The court papers are silent on who is authorized to act on her behalf or what powers have been delegated to that individual.

Wendy claims that the bank has yet to inform her of their decision, and that they have instead hired their own legal team to handle the ongoing dispute.

Wendy claimed in the papers that the bank “repeatedly denied” her requests for access to her financial assets, which she claims total more than “several million dollars.”

“In an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom,” she wrote, “I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area.”

“I have defaulted on several billing and financial obligations, including, but not limited to, mortgage payments and employee payroll,” says the author.

Wendy claimed that Wells Fargo officials used their authority to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction, pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence,” as The Sun previously reported.

Wendy had not proposed any transaction that should have given the bank the discretion to deny her access to the accounts, according to the legal team for the host.

Her lawyer has asked the court to grant her “access to her financial accounts, assets, and statements” while her dispute with Wells Fargo is resolved in arbitration, but the case has escalated since Friday, with a temporary restraining order filed on Wednesday.

The ailing talk show host's legal battle with Wells Fargo has emerged as…

