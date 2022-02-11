Wendy Williams’ Personal and Health Problems Over the Years

Wendy Williams’ Health and Personal Afflictions Throughout Her Life

Wendy Williams has made headlines for a lot more than her frank opinions and on-air squabbles with A-list interviewees over the years.

During her radio days, the talk show host was dubbed “New York’s Shock Jockette,” and she has struggled with a variety of health and personal issues.

She struggled with cocaine addiction for a decade at the start of her career and has since battled Graves’ disease, hyperthyroidism, and other physical ailments.

Williams’ marriage has also been a topic of conversation (no pun intended).

Her now-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has been accused of living a double life and being unfaithful to her for years.

In March 2019, Williams called off their 21-year marriage after the TV producer gave birth to a child with another woman.

In January 2020, the ex-couple finalized their divorce.

Williams spoke out about her relationship with Hunter the following year, telling Extra, “He calls from time to time.”

… However, because he is the father of my son [Kevin Jr.], I do not block his phone number.”

Wendy Williams: The Movie, a Lifetime biopic about Williams, aired in January 2021 and chronicled the couple’s ups and downs.

The film was accompanied by a documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess.

The Masked Singer alum described the two films as a “breakup project” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m 56 years old,” she stated in January of 2021.

My ex-husband is not being destroyed by my breakup project.

Meeting him was a positive experience for me.

We almost instantly fell in love.

We’ve gone through a lot together.

… I have no remorse for marrying him, and no remorse for divorcing him.”

Regardless of the reported scandals, the New Jersey native claimed at the time that the relationship had “outgrown” her.

She said, “That’s the best way I can describe it.”

“And instead of fighting it, I’ve accepted it.”

Williams didn’t want any part of her past to be kept hidden in either film, even if it was the most painful.

Viewers learned that she is a sexual assault survivor and got a closer look at her battles with substance abuse.

The Dancing With the Stars alum also recalled receiving “endless calls” from fans who were supportive of her previous miscarriages.

