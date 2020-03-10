Wendy Williams Reignites Feud With Nicki Minaj After Slamming Marriage to Kenneth Petty

Wendy Williams may have just reignited one of her biggest feuds in Hollywood.

During today’s all new Wendy Williams Show, the talk-show host ended her latest episode by teasing one of her “Hot Topics” for tomorrow.

“Well apparently the way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj‘s [husband]. But let me tell you something Nicki. That’s going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to lead with this: You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be,” she shared. “Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public.”

Wendy continued, “There’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter. Oh, I think I just did the story. No, get to digging. There’s more on it. Everybody get to digging. Get to digging.”

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty is now listed in the California database of sexual offenders. His status is due to the fact that he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

When news first surfaced of Kenneth’s criminal past, Nicki came to her husband’s defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” Nicki wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

In another case, Kenneth pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. He served seven years in a New York state prison and was released in 2013.

This isn’t the first time Wendy and Nicki have made headlines for their thoughts on one another. Back in November, the rapper appeared on Queen Radio where she slammed Wendy over her recent comments about Kenneth.

“It’s not about doing your job,” Nicki shared. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

The hip-hop star continued, “I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep rooted.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.