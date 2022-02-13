Wendy Williams retaliates after a bank claims she is incapacitated, according to a report.

Wendy Williams Responds to a Bank’s ‘Incapacitated’ Claim, According to a Report

Wendy Williams has been in the news once again, but this time it has nothing to do with her talk show.

The daytime personality isn’t expected to return to her own show this season.

If Williams does not return, producers are reportedly in talks with Sherri Shepherd to take over the space.

Williams’ finances, on the other hand, are not the hot topic, as the bank claimed she was “incapable,” prompting the television host to retaliate by filing a restraining order against the bank.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” said David H Pikus, a lawyer for Wells Fargo.

“We are hopeful that the Guardianship Part [of the court]will appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are properly handled soon.”

