Wendy Williams seeks a temporary restraining order against her bank, alleging that it has unauthorized access to her accounts.

Wendy Williams has filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo in her fight for cash access.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Williams is requesting that a judge order Wells Fargo to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and grant her “access to any and all accompanying statements,” as well as bar the bank from “freezing any and all assets that contain funds that were removed andor withheld” from her personal and business accounts.

The request comes after Williams filed a legal letter in court, which ET obtained, in which she claimed Wells Fargo had denied her access to “her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision.”

Williams claims that as a result of her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations, she and her family will suffer financial hardship.

This all stems from Wells Fargo filing a letter in court claiming it has “strong reason to believe” Williams “has been the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The bank claimed it took the drastic step because Williams’ financial advisor “recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns.”

In a second letter to the court, Wells Fargo stated that it is “open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like.”

The bank expressed its concern about Williams’ situation and expressed the hope that “the Guardianship Part will soon appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that the petitioner’s affairs are properly handled.”

At a later hearing, the parties will work things out.

Williams, for one, has been out of the public eye and has recently completed a six-month hiatus from her eponymous talk show as she recovers from her health issues.

