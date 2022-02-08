Wendy Williams’ Show Gets a New Permanent Guest Host

Wendy Williams has found a new permanent guest host for her show.

Following Wendy Williams’ sick leave last year, a number of celebrities stepped forward to help.

Find out who has been named the Wendy Williams Show’s permanent guest host.

The Wendy Williams Show has a permanent guest host, which is a long way of saying that the talk show will keep its name even though it is no longer hosted by Wendy Williams.

Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a permanent guest host, according to a source who spoke to E! News.

Since Wendy Williams stepped down from the role in September, Shepherd and other celebrities have rotated hosting duties, with Shepherd set to take over from February.

From January 21 to February 28,

Producers are holding off on changing the name of the syndicated talk show until Williams’ health improves and she is able to return, according to TMZ.

Shepherd will take over at the start of the upcoming season in September if Williams’ condition remains unchanged, according to the outlet.

Williams has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for over four months, according to the producers.

They said in a statement at the time that she was taking a break to receive treatment and that the show would return in October.

However, ahead of the premiere, the show was once again postponed.

“[Wendy] has been and continues to be under medical supervision and is still not ready to return to work,” according to an Instagram statement.

“Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue, and she has tested negative, but she continues to have medical issues.”

Producers eventually added Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini, and other celebrities to the show as guest hosts.

Shepherd had a health scare of her own in December while hosting the show.

Shepherd had been taken to the hospital for emergency surgery for appendicitis, and Rapaport appeared onstage to inform the audience.

“She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today,” her rep later said in a statement, “but she is following doctor’s orders and expected to make a full recovery.”

