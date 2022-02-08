Wendy Williams’ talk show will not return this season after a months-long hiatus.

Wendy Williams will not be hosting her talk show this season, according to Us Weekly.

After testing positive for COVID-19 last year, the 57-year-old New Jersey native had to postpone the season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show.

The season finally premiered on October 18, 2021, with a roster of rotating guest hosts, after the host pushed back the premiere date a second time because she was still dealing with “ongoing health issues.”

An insider told Us after the show’s return that Williams wouldn’t return to her signature purple chair until she was 100% sure she was ready.

In November 2021, a source explained, “Wendy is making her own decisions as she sees fit.”

“She is improving.”

Her condition isn’t deteriorating.

That’s heartening.”

Following the second postponement of Season 13, the show confirmed that the author of Hold Me in Contempt was no longer battling a coronavirus infection, only stating that she was still “under a doctor’s care” and “not ready to return to work.”

After another round of guest hosts was announced in November 2021, the Dancing With the Stars alum addressed rumors about her health.

“As everyone is aware, my health has been a hot topic,” she said in an Instagram statement.

“I’m progressing, but it’s just one of those things that takes longer than we anticipated.”

I’m an older woman who understands the importance of listening to her doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

While she was away from the show, the radio personality expressed gratitude to her guest hosts for “stepping up and stepping in.”

Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer, Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd, and Leah Remini are among the celebrities who have already subbed in.

Williams continued, thanking her fans for their support, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!”

“To me, you are everything.

I enjoy spending my mornings with you all, and I’m working hard to get back to work, but Wendy needs to focus on Wendy right now.”

Wendy’s Got the Heat author has previously had to take time off from her show due to health issues.

In the year 2018.

