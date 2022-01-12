Wendy Williams was ‘inebriated and naked’ on the show’s home set before being admitted to the hospital for ‘psychiatric issues.’

The Sun can exclusively reveal that Wendy Williams became inebriated and stripped naked on the chaotic at-home set of her talk show in 2020, one year before her hospitalization for “psychiatric issues.”

Wendy, 57, brought her The Wendy Williams Show tapings–and her audience–into her (dollar)4.5 million New York City penthouse apartment in the early months of the pandemic, as did many other talk shows.

Wendy’s fans, on the other hand, were quick to express their displeasure, claiming that she was acting “erratic” onscreen.

The host would frequently appear on television in only a robe, and she would sob uncontrollably on several occasions.

While Wendy viewers tuned in for her signature dramatics, what was going on at her swanky New York City home during lockdown appeared to be something more concerning.

The daytime host had been drinking heavily since her time in a Queens, New York sober house following her divorce from Kevin Hunter, 50, in 2019, according to multiple sources who spoke to The Sun.

According to insiders, the host’s addiction issues became particularly difficult in May 2020.

Wendy had a disturbing incident with a handful of people present while she was working from home just before the host’s team claimed she was hospitalized for Graves’ disease that month.

Wendy’s manager was summoned to her penthouse apartment after she appeared ill during a Zoom show taping earlier in the week, according to sources.

Her manager and a small group of confidants showed up at the host’s house to show their support for the struggling talk show queen.

Wendy had stripped naked in her room and was touching herself sexually while yelling vulgarities, according to multiple sources.

Witnesses gasped in horror and immediately dialed 911 for help.

Wendy allegedly became more aggressive once medical personnel arrived at the house.

The host was eventually admitted to the hospital, where she would stay for several weeks.

Wendy Williams’ representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Sun.

Following the incident, the host of The Wendy Williams Show announced that she would be taking a break from the show to deal with Graves’ disease symptoms.

“Wendy has recently been dealing with Graves’ disease symptoms that are causing her fatigue.

“She will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment, in consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure.”

“We eagerly anticipate Wendy’s return and the continuation of the…

