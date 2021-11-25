Wendy Williams’ whereabouts are unknown.

Wendy Williams, an American broadcaster, has had a challenging year, with fans concerned about her health.

Williams first spoke out about her struggles in November 2021, and while she assures fans that she is improving, she will not be returning to her show anytime soon.

Williams has been candid with her fans about her ongoing health issues, including Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, which she was diagnosed with 19 years ago.

She has also struggled with sobriety since her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, which led to her entering rehab in 2019.

Williams tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year and was rushed to the hospital for “psychiatric services.”

Williams updated her fans on Instagram on November 8 and stated that she is “making progress.”

“My health has been a hot topic, as everyone knows.

Williams told her fans, “I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that takes longer than we expected.”

“I’m an older woman who knows enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as everyone agrees I’m ready.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my entire staff as well as our guest hosts for stepping up and filling in for me while I was unable to attend.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to Debmar-Mercury and our stations for their patience and support as I work my way back.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my fans first and foremost.”

I’ve heard your prayers and read your comments, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! You are everything to me.

“I enjoy spending my mornings with you all, and I’m working as hard as I can to get back to work, but Wendy needs to focus on Wendy right now.”

I appreciate you taking the time to observe.”

Williams has been seen in public in a wheelchair since being released from the hospital.

While the actress has not commented on her wheelchair use, Toine The Don, also known as Antoine Edwards, of The Ricky Smiley Morning Show claims that it is due to her blood circulation.

According to Edwards, “the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and feet.”

It is currently unknown whether this is the true reason for her wheelchair usage.

Only a few weeks after Williams’ public appearance, rumors began to circulate that she was suffering from early-onset dementia. However, her younger brother Tommy, 54, exclusively told…

