Wendy Williams will not be returning to her talk show in the new year, according to production.

Wendy Williams will not be back on the talk show in the new year, according to production.

Wendy Williams has been off the air for the entire season due to “ongoing medical issues,” according to her production team.

After several postponements, the season 13 premiere finally aired in October.

the eighteenth

In Williams’ absence, guest hosts have been filling in for her.

Fans hoped that the talk show queen would return in the new year, but the guest host list for the entire month of January 2022 was only recently revealed.

The show hasn’t been the same since Williams’ departure, but the production team has been able to secure some special guest hosts.

Although fans hoped Williams would return to her purple chair in January 2022, when the guest host lineup for the entire month of January was revealed, that hope was dashed.

Leah Remini and Michelle Visage are currently taking over the show, which will keep them on the air until the holidays.

Starting in January, Fat Joe and Remi Ma will be guest hosting when new episodes return.

3 through the month of January

Count to seven

On January 1st,

On January 10, Michael Rapaport will return to host the talk show, which he will do until the end of the year.

14

From January, Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will be the hosts.

From January 17 to January 31,

number twenty-one

Finally, Sherri Shepherd will make a comeback to the talk show in January.

Take it all the way through January at the age of 24.

number 28

The comedian received the highest ratings during the week she hosted, so it’s no surprise that she was asked to return.

There’s no word yet on who will host the show in February, during the crucial Sweeps period on TV.

Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) shared a post.

Wendy Williams, the TV host, has finally spoken out about the urban legend that she farted on camera.

It wasn’t long after The Wendy Williams Show announced the guest hosts who would be taking over in January 2022 before fans voiced their opinions.

Some are concerned that this could be a sign that Williams will not return, while others are ecstatic about the lineup.

“So, when are you guys going to announce Wendy isn’t coming back??? Because it’s getting kinda obvious, at least to me,” a fan responded.

“Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss to Joe and Remy getting a week, but can we get a video message or…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.