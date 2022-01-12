‘We’re all living our best lives,’ Larsa Pippen says after the drama with Kim Kardashian.

After their drama resurfaced last year, Larsa Pippen gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on where she and Kim Kardashian stand.

“I think we’re in a great spot right now.”

“I feel like there was a lot of miscommunication at the time,” the 47-year-old star told Us exclusively on Wednesday, January 12, while promoting the return of The Real Housewives of Miami.

“We’ve all made amends.

We’re in a great spot.”

The reality star said she’s “happy everyone’s happy” after returning to RHOM for season 4 on Peacock last month after starring in season 1 of the Bravo series.

In April 2020, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her sisters had unfollowed each other and vice versa.

When speaking about the feud in November 2020, the Larsa Marie founder added fuel to the fire by citing Kim’s now-estranged husband, Kanye West, as one of the reasons their friendship was on the rocks.

“If Kanye thinks he and Kim are better off without me, then let them be.”

That’s fine by me.

“I will survive,” Pippen said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, adding that the 44-year-old Yeezy designer “brainwashed” Kim and her sisters.

The Kardashian family is “unbothered” by Pippen’s allegations, according to a source who told Us exclusively at the time, believing that “Larsa spoke out about this now because she is craving attention.”

The fallout resurfaced in December 2021, when Pippen appeared to comment on the rumored rift during the season premiere of Real Housewives of Miami.

During the episode, she explained, “People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” as a photo of her and the KKW Beauty founder was shown on screen.

“I’m fantastic.

“I just want to live my best life, have fun, and do whatever I want without fear of being judged.”

“People have disagreements with their friends all the time, but because of who we are, it’s just so magnified,” the Chicago native told Us on Wednesday, adding, “People have disagreements with their friends all the time, but because of who we are, it’s just so magnified.”

