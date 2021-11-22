We’re already missing the Pearsons after the new This Is Us teaser.

Just when we thought we’d seen everything there is to see about This Is Us, NBC drops an emotional teaser.

The 15-second video, which is only available on E! News, highlights some of the most emotional moments that we, the viewers, have witnessed over the last five years.

For example, the clip begins with a scene from season one in which Kate (Chrissy Metz) finds her voice by singing “Time After Time” to nursing home residents.

If Kate’s lovely voice isn’t enough to make you cry, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) appears on screen soon after, only to talk about her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“I’m not concerned about the major issues,” she admits.

“It’s the little things that I’m still holding on to.”

The look back at Randall (Sterling K Brown) saying goodbye to his biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), has us openly crying.

(Editor’s note: E! News’ TV Editor may or may not have cried so hard during the “Memphis” episode that a concerned neighbor knocked on her door…)

If this teaser didn’t serve a larger purpose, we’d be furious with NBC for making us cry at our desks.

Of course, we’re referring to the tease within the teaser: on Thanksgiving Day, a longer, and most likely more emotional, trailer for the “final chapter” will be released.

Not only have we warned you, but we’ve also given you days to mentally prepare for the drop.

The farewell season was first announced in May, with creator Dan Fogelman of This Is Us later confirming the news on Twitter.

He wrote at the time, “Whoever casually first said, ‘All good things must come to an end,’ never had to end their favorite thing.”

“While we’re disappointed that we only have one season left, we’re grateful to NBC for allowing us to end the show the way we always wanted.

We’ll put in a lot of effort to make sure we land safely.”

If you want to see what Fogelman has in store for the final season of This Is Us, wait until November to see the full trailer.

